Tomato Price: Tomato will be cheaper! Know when, where and how to get

As soon as the rainy season starts, the prices of vegetables are on the sky. Tomato The price of onion has hit a double century, so now onions have started crying in many parts of the country. However, very soon the common people are going to get relief from buying expensive vegetables. The Narendra Modi government at the center is going to take a big decision, due to which the prices of tomatoes are expected to come down.

Central government will sell tomatoes at subsidized rates

In order to give relief to the customers amid the spurt in tomato prices, the central government will sell tomatoes at subsidized rates in the national capital and some other cities from Friday. In some cities, the price of tomato has crossed Rs 200 per kg. Announcing this decision on Wednesday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that the sale of tomatoes will be done by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF).

Tomato will be available at cheap price in these cities

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that tomatoes will be sold at subsidized rates in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Apart from this, subsidized tomatoes will also be available in Patna, Varanasi, Kanpur and Kolkata. Tomatoes will be sold in different areas at a much lower price than the current rate. It will be at least 30 percent less than the market rate of that day. This step is motivated with the intention of giving relief to the consumers.

Preparing to buy tomatoes from these three states

The ministry said in a statement that both NAFED and NCCF will buy tomatoes from major growing centers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and sell it in market places where retail prices have increased the most in the last one month. This is the first time we will buy and sell tomatoes in retail markets. We did the same for onions. This is going to be a challenging task as tomato is a perishable food item.

Where will you get tomatoes at a cheap price

In Delhi-NCR, NCCF will sell tomatoes through its sales centres, mobile vans, Safal stores of Mother Dairy and Kendriya Bhandar sales centres. Singh said that in other cities, both NAFED and NCCF will sell tomatoes at subsidized rates through their respective sales centers or tie-up at the local level for this. The sale of tomatoes at discounted rates will continue till the prices come down. Tomato prices are likely to soften by the beginning of August.

The highest rate was Rs 203 per kg in Bathinda, Punjab, while the lowest rate was Rs 34 per kg in Bidar, Karnataka. Among the metros, the retail price of tomato was the highest in Delhi at Rs 150 per kg. After this, the price was Rs 137 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 137 per kg in Kolkata and Rs 123 per kg in Chennai.