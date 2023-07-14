Tomatoes Price: Relief news! Government will sell tomatoes at a cheap price, you can buy from here

Tomato Price: Tomato prices are skyrocketing in the country. Along with tomatoes, the prices of green vegetables are also increasing so much that vegetables have started disappearing from the plates of common people. At the same time, seeing the prices of tomatoes rising wildly, the government has started selling tomatoes at a subsidized rate. Cooperative societies NCCF and Nafed on Friday started selling tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 90 per kg in Delhi and its neighboring areas and Patna to provide relief to consumers from high tomato prices.

In view of the rising prices of tomatoes, the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) are selling tomatoes on behalf of the Center. Significantly, for the last few weeks, the retail price of tomatoes has increased very fast. Due to unseasonal heavy rains, the retail price of tomato reached Rs 244 per kg on Friday in many parts of the country. NCCF Managing Director Anees Joseph Chandra said that by evening, about 80 per cent of the 17,000 kg of tomatoes were sold. We will increase its reach and volume in the National Capital Territory of Delhi from tomorrow.

He said the response was good and at some places there were queues to buy the discounted tomatoes. Around 20 mobile vans were sent to areas like Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Pusa Road, CGO Complex, Nehru Place, Adarsh ​​Nagar, JJ slum in Wazirpur and Dhodhapur Shiv Mandir. He told that three mobile vehicles were sent to Noida Sector-78 in Noida and Pari Chowk near Greater Noida. We are selling ‘A’ grade export quality tomatoes, Chandra said. From tomorrow the quantity will be increased to more than 20000 kgs.

He also said that from Sunday, NCCF will start selling tomatoes through about 100 Kendra Bhandar sales center in the national capital. Till the prices stabilise, the discounted sale of tomatoes will continue. Chandra said the NCCF is also in talks with Mother Dairy for sale of tomatoes at subsidized rates through over 400 Safal retail outlets in Delhi and surrounding areas. On the other hand, Nafed also started selling tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 90 per kg in Patna, Bihar.

Nafed President Bijendra Singh said, a truck carrying 20 tonnes of tomatoes reached Patna today. We are selling it there at the rate fixed by the government at Rs 90 per kg. He said that the cooperative society has bought tomatoes from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh at Rs 115 per kg. He said, “Including the transportation cost of tomatoes till Patna, the total cost is Rs 121 per kg. The central government will bear all this loss.

According to government data, the average all-India retail price of tomato on Friday was Rs 116.76 per kg, while the maximum rate was Rs 244 per kg and the minimum rate was Rs 40 per kg. Among metros, tomato was priced at Rs 178 per kg in Delhi on Thursday, followed by Rs 147 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 145 per kg in Kolkata and Rs 132 per kg in Chennai. Tomato prices generally increase during the July-August and October-November periods. These are generally low production months. The supply disruption due to monsoon has led to a sharp increase in the prices of this vegetable.

Vegetables became expensive due to scorching heatLet me tell you, due to the scorching heat in many states of the country, vegetables have dried up in the fields. Vegetable crops have been badly damaged. Because of this the prices of vegetables are skyrocketing. These things have been said by Rabindranath Kole, a senior member of the Task Force Marketing Committee of the state government. He said that within the coming 10 to 15 days the increased price of vegetables may come down. At the same time, to prevent black marketing, the task force is monitoring various markets of the metropolis. The members of the Task Force along with the Kolkata Police carry out operations in the markets. At present, not only in Bengal, but also in many states of the country, the price of vegetables has increased.