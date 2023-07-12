Tomatoes will be available cheap in Patna from tomorrow, know what is the government’s plan to give relief to the people

The skyrocketing prices of tomatoes have spoiled the budget of people’s kitchen. But, to give relief to the common people, the central government is going to sell tomatoes at subsidized rates in many cities of the country including Patna from Friday. It will be at least 30 per cent less than the market price on that day. In some cities, the price of tomato has crossed Rs 200 per kg. In such a situation, the common people can get some relief from the sale of tomatoes at low prices by the central government.

Cheap tomatoes will be sold in these cities

Announcing this decision on Wednesday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that the sale of tomatoes will be done by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF). Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that tomatoes will be sold at subsidized rates in Delhi and NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Apart from this, subsidized tomatoes will also be available in Patna, Varanasi, Kanpur and Kolkata.

Tomatoes will be bought from these states

The ministry said in a statement that Nafed and NCCF will procure tomatoes from major growing centers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and sell them in market places where retail prices have increased the most in the last one month. This will be the first time that the central government will buy and sell tomatoes in retail markets. Earlier this has also been done for onions.

Tomatoes are highest in the southern and western regions of India.

Tomato prices usually shoot up during the July-August and October-November periods, which are generally low production months. But this time due to disruption in supply due to monsoon, the rates have increased further. Let us tell you that tomatoes are produced in different quantities in almost all the states in the country. The maximum production is in the southern and western regions of India, which contribute 56-58 percent of the all-India production.

