Top 10 most popular used cars identified in Russia

In the Russian Federation, the most popular used cars were determined in January. This was reported on February 14 by the agency “Autostat”.

At the end of January 2023, Ford Focus became the most popular used car – 7.9 thousand such cars were purchased. This is 6% more than in January 2022.

This is followed by Hyundai Solaris (7.6 thousand cars; +8%) and Lada 2114 Samara-2 (7.6 thousand cars; -5%). They were followed by Kia Rio (7.4 thousand vehicles; +9%) and Lada Priora (6.8 thousand units; -10%).

In addition to the above cars, the top 10 most popular models in the secondary market in January of this year included: Toyota Corolla (6.4 thousand cars; + 8%), Toyota Camry (6.4 thousand cars; + 19%), Lada 2107 Classic (5.8 thousand cars; -3%), Lada Niva 4 × 4 (5.4 thousand SUVs; -9%), and completed the rating of Lada Granta (5.1 thousand cars; -1%) .

Experts noted that the market for used cars in Russia grew by 7% in January 2023, showing growth for the first time in the last 16 months.

On January 31, it became known that the average cost of a used car in Russia increased by 35% – from 1.3 to 1.8 million rubles. According to experts, cars that are no more than five years old have become more expensive by 44%. UAZ Patriot increased the price most of all domestic cars – almost one and a half times or 450 thousand rubles.

