Top 5 Best Mileage Cars: These 5 cars run by smelling petrol!

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso It is at number five in the list of most mileage efficient cars. The S-Presso sticks to the traditional small engine, light car formula, delivering a mileage of 25 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

second car in this list Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Which is liked for its mileage apart from its price tag. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is said to be a tall-boy hatchback which returns a mileage of 25.19 kmpl.

CELERIO

3rd most fuel efficient car in India Another small car with a smaller engine Maruti Suzuki Celerio Is. The Celerio recently got a major update and also got a new K-series engine. According to the company, the mileage of Celerio is 26 kilometers per liter.

Honda City

second car in the list honda city The sedan is a premium segment of the segment which is liked for its features and mileage as well as design. However, in 2023, the Honda City will be the second most fuel efficient car in India thanks to its hybrid system. Honda City Hybrid gives a mileage of 27.13 kmpl. It gets all the features of a mid-size sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraToyota Hyrider

We told you at the beginning of the article that you would find it hard to believe that the most fuel efficient car in India is a mid size SUV. Which is the most mileage efficient car in this list? Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyrider Are. The mileage of both these mid-size SUVs is 27.97 kilometers per liter due to their hybrid engines.

