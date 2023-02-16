Top managers of En+ are included in the rating of the most effective speakers on the ESG agenda

Top managers of the Russian energy and metallurgical holding En+ were included in the list of speakers who most effectively cover the topics of sustainable development and ESG issues. This is reported in the study “Openness of Information on the Practices of Sustainable Development of Russian Companies”, prepared by analysts from the Sociability Center for the Development of Philanthropy and the Business and Society Media Resource Center (available to Izvestia).

The scope of the study covered 8 major industries. The experts conducted a series of in-depth interviews with 16 sustainability directors/ESGs of the largest Russian and international companies in various industries, and also organized a screening study of public corporate sources of 64 companies.

Olga Sanarova, Director of External Communications at En+, Irina Bakhtina, Director of Sustainability at RUSAL, and Rustam Zakiyev, Director of Business Sustainability at RUSAL, were named among the 20 leading Russian corporate managers working to promote the theme of sustainable development as survey respondents and once again confirmed the leadership of En + in the climate and low-carbon agenda. Top managers entered the top ten of the rating, and Irina Bakhtina took the first line.

Low-carbon development is one of the key principles of EN+ laid down by its founder Oleg Deripaska. The company became one of the first participants in the Russian Partnership for Climate Preservation, the initiator of the creation of the Baikal Without Plastic association and the Ecology Committee of the Russian Managers Association, which brings together representatives of 50 largest Russian companies in addressing global environmental issues and implementing joint projects.

Olga Sanarova has been the chairman of the committee for three years now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

