Torch procession on the eve of Jharkhand bandh in protest against planning policy, notice to 11 student leaders

Jharkhand News: The two-day Jharkhand bandh called by the Jharkhand State Students Union is on June 10 and 11, 2023, in protest against the 60-40 planning policy. On the eve of Jharkhand bandh, student leaders took out a torch procession. During this, an appeal was made to make this bandh successful. At the same time, in view of the Jharkhand bandh, the police headquarters has alerted all the districts. Here, the Sadar Court has issued a notice against 11 student leaders including student leader Devendra Nath Mahato.

Jharkhand News: Notice issued against student leaders.

Torch procession on the eve of Jharkhand bandh

On the eve of the Jharkhand bandh, student leaders started a torchlight procession from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the capital. This procession reached Albert Ekka Chowk. During this, the student leaders appealed to everyone for cooperation in making the two-day bandh a success. JSSU chief Devendranath Mahto has said that the bandh has been called against the 60:40 employment policy. Essential medical services have been kept free from this bandh.

order to maintain peace

Here, the police headquarters is also on alert regarding the Jharkhand bandh. While alerting all the districts of the state, instructions have been given to maintain peace. Along with this, it has also been asked to deal strictly with the miscreants. A total of eight districts including Ranchi, Sahibganj, Jamshedpur had demanded additional force from the police headquarters. About two thousand additional forces have been made available by the headquarters.

Child goes to school barefoot in hot sun, BJP’s question to Hemant Soren – Are you waiting to faint?

Notice issued against 11 student leaders including Devendra Nath Mahato

Ranchi Sadan Court has issued a notice against 11 student leaders, including student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, for unitedly protesting against the government and breaking law and order. It was said in the issued notice that you or through your advocate have been asked to appear in the court on June 10 at 10:30 am. It was said in the notice that why should you not ignore that a bond of Rs 10,000 and two securities of the same amount should be ordered for a period of one year to maintain the peace.

Notice issued against these student leaders

Court Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ranchi Sadar has issued notice against Devendra Nath Mahato, besides Manoj Yadav, Imam Safi, Amandeep Munda, Motilal Mahato, Yogesh Chandra Bharti, Manoj Oraon, Sumit Oraon, Satya Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Durgesh Kumar Chandravanshi.