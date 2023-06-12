Torrential rain with thunder in Sahibganj, youth died due to lightning, thatched house blown away in storm

Sahibganj In the rural areas including the district headquarters, there was torrential rain for about an hour along with strong thunder and storm at 4 pm on Sunday. On one hand, people got relief from the heat due to the rain. Meanwhile, a young man died due to lightning. Apart from this, the loss of thousands in the storm is also being said.

In Lalbathani Badi Masjid Tola village of Sadar block area of ​​the district on Sunday evening, a person fainted after being hit by lightning accompanied by thunderstorm and torrential rain. Relatives and villagers admitted him to Sadar Hospital for treatment in an unconscious state. Sadar Hospital’s Medical Officer Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta declared him dead after investigation.

It was told that the deceased was 39-year-old Mo Farid, resident of Lalbathani Badi Masjid Tola village. It was told that Mo Farid was behind his house. Meanwhile, Farid fainted and fell on the ground due to thunder and rain. We hurriedly took him to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Relatives told that the deceased Mo Farid has a total of 13 children. While the first wife has died. There, there are six sons and four daughters from the first wife. While he has three sons from the second wife. As soon as the information about the case was received, Muffsil police station in-charge Anupam Prakash and Sadar BDO Subodh Kumar started investigating the matter. On the other hand, the family members including wife Rukhsana Khatoon are in a bad condition by crying and mourning silence has spread in the family and village due to the incident.

Thatched houses were blown away in the storm, loss of thousands

Traffic was disrupted for some time due to trees falling on the road near Patwar Tola on the main road leading from Mandro Mirzachowki to Raksi Sthan to Karamtola. Because of this, problems like jams arose on the road for about half an hour. With the help of the villagers, the branch of the tree that fell on the road was removed. Vehicles could start plying on the road. Here, in the village of Patwar Tola, in the midst of strong thunderstorm and rain, the thatched house of Brahmadev Mandal was blown away in the storm. In this, Brahmadev Mandal suffered a loss of thousands.