Torrential rains and landslides wreaked havoc in Himachal, 5 people died, shops and vehicles washed away

in Himachal Pradesh Heavy rain The havoc of continues unabated. Landslides have occurred at many places due to heavy rains, due to which many houses have been damaged. Five people have died in the state due to heavy rains and landslides. Three members of a family were killed in a landslide in Kotgarh area of ​​Shimla district when a house collapsed, officials said. According to the State Disaster Management Centre, there were 13 landslides and nine incidents of floods in the state in the last 36 hours. Till Sunday morning, 736 roads were blocked in the state while 1743 transformers and 138 water supply projects were affected. At the same time, the Mandi-Kullu road passing through the command remained closed near Goda Farm. The Manali-Chandigarh road also caved in near Manali.

flood in many areas

Several cars were washed away in the flood caused by heavy rains in Kasol area of ​​Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, due to the spate in the Beas river, the Panchvaktra temple of Mandi has been submerged in water. The Mandi Kullu highway has been closed due to landslides caused by rains in the state and sliding of rocks from the mountains. Mandi Police has banned the movement of heavy vehicles on the Pandoh-Gohar-Chalchowk-Baggy-Sundernagar road.

There was a lack of preparations on the devastation caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, former CM Jairam Thakur has said that the rains have caused damage to a great extent. Accusing the government, he said that there has been a lack of preparations. He said that he appeals to the government to run the rescue work fast. Along with this, the movement of people should also be stopped. Thakur said that risk areas should be restricted in the state. It is a matter of great concern that the Manali road between Kullu and Mandi has been severely damaged. I think it will take a long time to restore it. The movement of tourists should also be monitored.

CM Sukhu appealed

Seeing the situation in the state which has turned from bad to worse due to rains, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that he appeals to the people not to go near any river or water body as more heavy rains are expected in the next 24 hours. is likely to. Everyone should be alert and we have also instructed the administration to take all precautions and be alert.

Alert in many areas, school closed

Alert in many areas, school closed On the other hand, regarding heavy rains in the state, Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi has said that roads and national highways have been affected in various areas. Due to rain, alert has been issued in different areas of the state. Keeping all these in mind, the Education Minister has decided to keep our schools and colleges closed for 2 more days.

heavy rain in himachal

Significantly, in the last 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, there was heavy to very heavy rain in different parts. Bilaspur’s Nangal Dam received 282.5 mm of rain, while Bilaspur received 224 mm, Dehra Gopipur 175.4, Una 166.2, Chamba 146.5, Dalhousie 143, Nahan and Manali 131.2, Dharamshala 126.4, Gondla 112, Kangra 108, Solan 107, Jubbarhatti 103, Bhuntar 101, Palampur 94, Narkanda 8, Sundernagar 83, Mandi 80, Shimla 79.4 and Mashobra 70 mm of rain.