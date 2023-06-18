Torture of the weather: 38 patients admitted in heatwave ward of Magadh Medical, load increased in emergency ward as well

Went: The havoc of the heatwave is not taking its name here. Till late Sunday evening, 38 patients were being treated in the heatwave ward. According to the bulletin issued from the hospital, one patient has died. However, this death has been attributed to another disease by the hospital. In Magadh Medical, patients have to struggle a lot to reach the heatwave ward. On Sunday, in the emergency of the hospital itself, relatives of many patients were wiping the victim’s body by bringing cold water bought from outside. A family member told that they have to buy cold water again and again and bring it here. He has not been sent to the heatwave ward even after several hours of coming to the emergency. Only assurance is being given that slowly all the patients are being sent there by ambulance.

Patients reaching emergency from other wards

The process of coming of heatwave patients from outside continues, so many patients from all the three floors of the medicine ward have reached the emergency here due to the heat wave. Due to lack of space in the emergency, doctors are starting their treatment on stretchers to save their lives. According to the information received from the hospital, despite repeated instructions from the officials, coolers were not arranged in the surgery and medicine wards. The result of this is that the patients admitted for the treatment of other diseases are suffering from fever due to heat. Only relatives from the ward are reaching the emergency ward with the patient.

Gaya Weather: Sunday was the hottest day of this season, temperature reached 44.5 degree

air like fire coming out from the fan

Relatives told that the upper floor of the medicine and surgery ward is the hottest. It is very hot in the ward on all the three floors. Here air like fire is coming out from the fan. Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. PK Aggarwal said that on Sunday, he stayed in the hospital for several hours and arranged the system. When there is such a large crowd, there is a little bit of trouble everywhere. Efforts are being made to immediately shift the heatwave patient from the emergency to the dedicated ward. There is no shortage of space and beds. He told that on reaching the emergency of the patient from the ward, treatment facility is being provided immediately. All the reports are being made available to the district administration from time to time.

