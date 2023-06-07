Toshakhana Case: Another case of cheating filed against former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan and wife Bushra Biwi

Islamabad : Pakistan’s former prime minister and his third wife Bushra Biwi have been booked for cheating in the Toshakhana case at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad. According to a report given on Wednesday by Pakistan’s interpreter news channel ARY News, in the case registered at Kohsar police station, it has been alleged that Toshakhana has been accused of making fake receipts in the sale of gift items.

Fake receipt made to sell gift items

ARY News reports that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Biwi, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and Farah Gogi have been booked for selling fake items gifted to them from Toshakhana. A case has been filed on charges of forgery and forgery. According to the FIR registered at the police station, Imran Khan used fake receipts to buy and sell Toshakhana’s gifts. Not only this, signatures were also illegally forged to claim transactions made against the sale of gift items.

Case registered on complaint of watch seller

According to the report of ARY News, a case has been registered against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Biwi on the complaint of a watch seller. The complainant claims that interrogation revealed that the accused had made fake invoices in his name on a fake letterhead of his shop, which was used to sell Toshakhana’s gifts. It has also been alleged that Imran Khan could not give information about the gifts received from Toshakhana. He had received this gift when he was the Prime Minister of Pakistan. It is alleged that he sold the gift he received from abroad as a Prime Minister by taking it out of the Toshakhana (government treasury).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members threaten to leave the party, claims Imran Khan

Imran Khan misled the officials

As alleged in the Toshakhana case, court proceedings were initiated against Imran Khan because he allegedly misled officials about gifts received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan. It has also been alleged that Imran Khan deliberately concealed information related to Toshakhana gifts received in the year 2018 and 2019. The allegation is that he did not give information about these things in the affidavit submitted regarding the assets and debts filed in the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.