Tour And Travels: From sea beach to natural wildlife, these are the 5 most attractive places in Andaman, PHOTO

Andaman is a fascinating archipelago in the Bay of Bengal famous for its pristine beaches, crystal clear waters and rich biodiversity. This tropical paradise is not only a paradise for beach lovers and adventure enthusiasts but is also a treasure trove for wildlife enthusiasts.

The Andaman Islands are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna including many rare and endemic species. Whether you are an avid snorkeler, trekking enthusiast or bird watcher, these wildlife discoveries in Andaman will undoubtedly leave you in awe.

If you are a nature lover who wants to witness the beauty of wildlife, here are the top five places in Andaman that offer excellent opportunities for wildlife viewing.

Located on the southern coast of the Andaman Islands, the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park is a vast expanse of marine and terrestrial ecosystems. The park includes several islands including Jolly Buoy and Red Skin which are famous for their vibrant coral reefs and mesmerizing underwater life. Snorkelling and scuba diving in the park provide the chance to view a diverse marine species, including colorful coral colonies, sea turtles, stingrays and tropical fish.

Baratang Island situated in the Middle Andaman district is a nature lover’s paradise. The island’s dense mangrove forests and limestone caves are home to some incredible wildlife. One of the highlights of visiting Baratang Island is the fascinating phenomenon of the Jarawa tribal people. Additionally, the island is known for its population of saltwater crocodiles, which can be seen during a boat safari along the creeks.

If you are fond of watching birds, then Chidiya Tapu, also known as Bird Island, is a place worth visiting in Andaman. Located on the southernmost tip of South Andaman Island, this serene spot is a paradise for avian enthusiasts. As the name suggests, Bird Island is filled with many species of birds, including parrots, sea eagles, white-bellied sea eagles and herons. The sunset is particularly breathtaking at Chidiya Tapu, which provides a picturesque backdrop for bird watching.

Situated on the second highest peak of the Andaman Islands, Mount Harriet National Park is a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts. The park is a tropical rainforest and its dense vegetation is home to diverse flora and fauna. Trekking through the park lets you spot exotic animals like wild boar, saltwater crocodile, Andaman royal pigeon and wood pigeon. The summit of Mount Harriet offers panoramic views of the surrounding islands, making it a rewarding experience for nature lovers.

For those seeking an offbeat wildlife experience, Sink Island offers an idyllic getaway. Located near Wandoor Beach in the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, this uninhabited island boasts pristine beaches and vibrant coral reefs. Snorkelling and diving in the turquoise waters surrounding Sink Island will introduce you to a kaleidoscope of marine life, including turtles, groupers, lionfish and butterflyfish. The island’s unspoiled beauty and abundant marine biodiversity make it a hidden gem for wildlife enthusiasts.