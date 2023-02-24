Tour operators announced an increase in sales of summer tours in Russia

In the first two months of 2023, the growth in sales of summer tours in Russia ranged from 40 to 57%. This was stated by the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT).

“Bookings for organized summer travel in Russia are 40–50%, and for some companies even 57% ahead of the same period last year,” the report says. “Interfax-Tourism”.

At the same time, as noted in the PCT, last year a tourist cashback program worked in the country, which significantly stimulated demand.

Tour operators called the indicators for 2023 unprecedented.

“If this dynamics of bookings continues, by the end of the year, Russian resorts can receive 8-10% more tourists than in 2022,” the PCT added.

The most popular destinations were Sochi, Anapa, Caucasian Mineralnye Vody, Gelendzhik, St. Petersburg and Tuapse.

In Crimea, at the same time, hotel bookings fell by 40-70% compared to last year. However, for some companies, this direction is still among the top five most popular, notes IA “Kryminform”.

At the end of December, the PCT told Izvestia that the flow of tourists from the Russian Federation to Europe in 2022 had decreased by 80–90% due to logistical difficulties and higher prices. As Alexan Mkrtchyan, vice-president of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies, clarified, Finland, Greece, Cyprus and Poland suffered the most due to the decrease in the flow of tourists from Russia.