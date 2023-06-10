Tour the holy places of the country with IRCTC’s Punya Kshetra Yatra tour package, see destination, schedule

IRCTC tour packages: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) often comes up with a variety of offers for those who love to travel. Recently, IRCTC introduced ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya’ tour package. As the name suggests, it will cover some of the holiest places in India. This is a golden opportunity for those who want to visit these holy places to find peace and spiritual enlightenment. So, if you are interested, read on to know the details about this package.

IRCTC Punya Kshetra Yatra: Which places will it cover?

The package will include Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The duration of the tour is 8 nights and 9 days and it will start from June 28, 2023. And the total number of seats in the train for this tour is 700.

Take a break from worldly stress and build connections with the divine on the Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri – Kashi – Ayodhya #travel, Book Now to explore revered #temples acrossIndia.@incredibleindia @tourismgoi @RailMinIndia @EBSB_Edumin #BharatGaurav

IRCTC Punya Kshetra Yatra: Destinations that will be covered

Puri: Lord Jagannath Temple.

Konark: Sun Temple and Beach.

Gaya: Vishnupad Temple.

Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi Temples. Ganga Aarti in the evening.

Ayodhya: Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi and Saryu river.

Prayagraj: Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Temple and Shankar Vimana Mandapam.

IRCTC Punya Kshetra Yatra: Schedule

June 28: Tourists will board the train from Secunderabad.

June 29: Will reach Puri and check into hotels. Later he will go to visit Lord Jagannath Temple. They will spend the night in Puri.

June 30: After breakfast, he will visit the world famous Sun Temple at Konark. From there he will go to Maltipatpur and leave for Gaya.

July 1: After reaching Gaya, tourists will freshen up and visit the Vishnupad temple.

July 2: Tourists will have breakfast after reaching Varanasi. Then he will go to Sarnath. They will come back to the hotel for lunch and then visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kashi Visalakshi and Annapurna Devi Temple. They will see the spectacular Ganga Aarti in the evening.

July 3: Tourists will go from Varanasi to Ayodhya by train. He will go to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. After dinner, he will go to Ayodhya station to board the train to Prayagraj.

July 4: After reaching Prayagraj, the tourist will have to take bath and go to Triveni Sangam. They can also visit Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Vimana Mandapam. After that, tourists will board the train from Prayagraj for the return journey.