Tourist Places In Varanasi: If you love religious places then definitely visit these places of Kashi

Tourist Places In Varanasi: Varanasi is one of the holy cities of Uttar Pradesh India. People come here from country and abroad. Not only this, it is considered the main seat of all religions. According to many beliefs and mythology, the ancient city named Kashipur was located here. Varanasi is also known for the sanctity of the ghats, Ganga Aarti, grandeur of Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh temples, Banarasi saree and Banarasi paan. Let us know about the places to visit in Varanasi.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is the main and holiest temple of Varanasi. It is known as Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev and is one of the major pilgrimage centers of Hinduism. this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This temple was built in ancient times of Varanasi. It has been built and improved over and over again. The Kashipur style has been used in the architecture of the temple, which is a hallmark of the architecture of holy Varanasi. The entrance of the temple is one of the major attractions of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This major gopuram is made of minor stones and its height is about 50 feet. Inside the temple, travelers can take rest and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The idol of Shri Vishwanath ji is installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, which is given special attention for worship. Apart from the sanctum sanctorum, the temple also has idols of Navagraha deities, Mother Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Surya.

Dashashwamedh Ghat

Dashashwamedh Ghat is one of the major and famous Ghats of Varanasi. This ghat is situated on the banks of river Ganga and is important from religious, cultural and tourist point of view. This Ghat is famous for its sanctity, religious importance and historical importance. The name of this ghat is associated with the ten Ashwamedha Yagyas of Lord Brahma. At this place Brahma had performed ten Ashwamedh Yagya and hence it is called Dashashwamedh Ghat. At this ghat, people bathe, perform Pitra-Tarpan and organize virtuous activities. Ganga Aarti is also organized here, which is visited by lakhs of people. This aarti is performed during day time. It is a spiritual and visually pleasing experience. Not only this, Agnishwar Mahadev Temple is one of the many temples located on this ghat. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Shiva is worshiped here.

Sarnath

Sarnath is situated about 13 kilometers away from Varanasi. It is one of the main shrines of Gautam Buddha. This place is famous as the site of Buddha’s discourse and is important for the followers of Buddhism. Here Gautam Buddha announced the first five things – Artha, Dharma, Sangha, Satya and Silapath. Here he gave his first sermon, which was collected by the Buddhist Sangha.

Kashi Vidyapeeth

Kashi Vidyapeeth is a premier university located in the city of Varanasi, India. This Vidyapeeth is one of the major educational institutions of Varanasi. It is famous in Vedanta, religious studies, culture, astrology and other art-related subjects. It was established in 1916 by Pandit Madhan Mohan Malaviya. Who was a prominent freedom fighter, educationist and politician. Their aim was to save and praise the permanence of Indian culture, Sanskrit language and ancient scriptures. It has various colleges, departments, and organizations, including the Department of Sanskrit, Department of Astrology, Department of Theology, Department of Vedas, Department of Oriental, Department of Science, Department of Geography, and Department of Culture. Various undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate programs are offered here. Not only this, the main campus of Kashi Vidyapeeth has various educational and spiritual facilities. Here students have facilities for higher education and research. The campus includes a library, research centre, classical museum, computer lab, library, hostel and spiritual centre.

Kashi Eleventh (11th) Ghat

It is also a major ghat where you can take bath in the Ganges and enjoy religious and cultural activities. Apart from this, there are many other major temples, ghats, religious places, markets and some spiritual ashrams in Varanasi. Which you can see. Depending on your habits, interests and experience, you can visit these places as per your choice.

