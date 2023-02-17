Tourist plans of Russians for the holidays will be discussed at Izvestia Information Center

On February 20 at 12:00, the press center of the Izvestia Information Center will host a press conference on the topic: “Tourist season 2023: Russians’ plans for the holidays.”

Members:

Yuri Barzykin, Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, Chairman of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Committee on Entrepreneurship in Tourism; Natalia Osipova, Executive Director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies; Sergey Romashkin, Vice-President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

For full-time accreditation to the press center, you must send your full name, name of the media, series and passport number to [email protected]

Important: media representatives can take part in the press conference online with prior accreditation. To do this, you need to send your full name, media name and mobile number associated with the installed Telegram application to [email protected]

The broadcast will be available on the iz.ru website.

Media accreditation: [email protected], tel. (495) 937-61-70, ext. 4805, 4236

Entrance for media representatives by prior accreditation upon presentation of a passport.

Address: Moscow, Party lane, 1, room 57, building 3, 2nd floor.