Tourists will soon be able to visit Patna’s historic Golghar, likely to open to the general public by the end of May

Patna’s historic Golghar, which has been closed for the last six years, will soon open for tourists. Now tourists will be able to enjoy seeing Patna by climbing the winding stairs of Golghar. The restoration and conservation work of Golghar is likely to be completed by the end of this month. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is doing the renovation work of this building. ASI had completed the repair work, but some flaws were found during the inspection by Vandana Preyshi, Secretary, Department of Art, Youth and Culture. The Secretary had given instructions to remove those deficiencies, work is going on on that instruction.

Golghar is closed for six years

In fact, due to wear and tear in the stairs of Golghar, it was closed for the general public in 2017 and it was given to ASI for renovation. About 96 lakhs have been spent on the renovation of Golghar. At the same time, due to the Covid epidemic in the year 2020, the light and sound show to be held in the Golghar campus was also closed.

Use of lead and lime in repairing the stairs of Golghar

Surkhi and lime were used in the construction of Golghar. Surkhi-lime is also being used in the renovation work, so that no change can be seen in the historicity of Golghar. After the completion of the renovation work, the entire Golghar will be coated with lime, so that its original look remains. After the completion of all the work, the light and sound program to be organized in Golghar campus will also be started.

History of Golghar

After the famine of 1770, the construction of Golghar was started under the supervision of Captain John Garstin, engineer of the East India Company, and the construction work was completed in 1786. The foundation of its structure is 125 meters and the height is 29 meters. It has 142-stairs, a rail ladder designed to carry sacks of grain up, to a loading hole at the top.

