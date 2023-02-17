Toyota intends to return to the home market the model Land Cruiser 70

Toyota Motor Company plans to introduce the updated Toyota Land Cruiser 70 SUV in Japan in the fall of 2023. This was reported on February 16 by the publication best car.

For the domestic market, the Land Cruiser 70 is a landmark model, from that to her return home, the company decided to revise the design of the front of the car. Experts believe that the SUV will receive other headlights. It is possible that the optics will become partially or completely LED.

Little is known about the technical part of the machine. The company only mentioned that the suspension of the rear axle of the SUV will have leaf springs instead of springs, and under the hood, most likely, there will be a 2.8-liter 1GD diesel engine from the Land Cruiser Prado.

The engine will be paired with a six-speed automatic. The experts clarified that all Land Cruiser 70s that were produced before and are offered today in the Australian market are presented only with a manual transmission.

On February 15, it became known that Toyota and Suzuki intend to jointly release a lightweight mid-engined sports car. The project bears the symbol Midship Sports. The future sports car will have a front suspension similar to that used by the Toyota Yaris, which is built on the brand’s new GA-B compact car platform. Suzuki will be responsible for the development of the power plant.