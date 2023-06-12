Toyota Sales: Toyota vehicles sold fiercely, sales doubled

Toyota Kirloskar SaleTotal sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) doubled to 20,410 units in May. This is the company’s highest ever monthly sales figure. The company had sold 10,216 vehicles in the same month last year. The company said that its wholesale sales in the domestic market last month stood at 19,379 units. It also exported 1,031 units of the Urban Cruiser Highrider in May.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said that the company has achieved its highest ever monthly sales figure in May. He said, by giving priority to the needs of the customers, we are optimistic for the rest of the year as well.

According to the information received, Toyota has an order backlog of more than 1,20,000 units, which is the highest for a carmaker since its inception in the country. The recently launched Innova Highcross MPV has a waiting period of 24-30 months. At the same time, the mid-size SUV launched in the middle of 2022 also has a waiting period of up to 20 months. Both these models come with petrol and petrol + strong hybrid powertrains. (with language input)