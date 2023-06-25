Tractor driver shot a young man for refusing to play obscene songs in Chhapra, treatment is going on in the hospital

Chhapra. Criminals have become fearless in the district. Incidents ranging from assault to murder have become common. The latest case is of Bintolia of Mufassil police station area. Here last night a young man was shot and injured by sand mafia. The injured is said to be Prabhat Singh alias Vivek Singh, son of Nandkishore Singh, resident of Vintolia village of Mufassil police station area. The injured youth is undergoing treatment. In this matter, the police is talking about investigation. So far no arrest has been reported.

There was firing on Kamal Singh

According to the information received, these days soil and sand are being washed with tractors in Bintolia. In this sequence obscene songs were also being played by the tractor drivers. Regarding this, some other people including local resident Kamal Kishore Singh had forbidden the said tractor drivers. There was a dispute between the tractor driver and the residents of the locality regarding this. After a lot of persuasion, the matter was pacified, but late at night the tractor driver along with some other people reached his house and started arguing again. In no time, the matter reached to a fight. Meanwhile, the young man fired at Kamal Kishore Singh, but in this firing Kamal Kishore Singh narrowly escaped and Prabhat Singh alias Vivek Singh was hit by the bullet.

police investigating

After the information, the police station reached the spot and brought the injured youth to the hospital for treatment. The young man was treated there till late night. It should be known that for the construction work of the house under Mufassil police station, soil and sand is being washed openly under the nose of the police administration by the local tractor drivers. Kamal Kishore Singh has nominated Sunil, Mithun Anil and some other people regarding this incident. At the same time, the police has started investigating the matter. So far no arrest has been reported.