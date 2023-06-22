Traders, small traders protest against power tariff hike in Karnataka

Karnataka News: On Thursday, traders and people associated with small scale industries took out rallies and demonstrations in many areas of Karnataka to protest against the recent hike in electricity rates. The bandh was called by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) of Hubli. A large number of traders and small businessmen participated in the protest.

Announcement of giving 200 units of electricity free

The protest over the increased rates of electricity is taking place at a time when the state government has this week announced to give 200 units of electricity free of cost to residential electricity connections under the Griha Jyoti Yojana. Traders and entrepreneurs marched to the district headquarters with banners, posters and placards in hand. They marched to Hubli-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Bellary, Vijayanagara, Davangere and Koppal among other places. He has demanded the government to withdraw the hike in electricity rates.

50-70 percent increase in electricity rates

A large number of traders and entrepreneurs marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi with banners and placards. KCCI acting president Sandeep Bidasaria has claimed that electricity rates have increased by 50-70 percent. Small enterprises will be badly affected by this.