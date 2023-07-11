Traditional forest dwellers will get rights, this decision was taken by the Social Welfare Minister along with the Forest Minister

Lucknow: The state government has started giving rights to scheduled tribes and traditional forest dwellers under the Forest Rights Act-2006. So far 23042 forest dwellers have got forest rights. Social Welfare Department Minister Aseem Arun (Minister of State with Independent Charge) has said that under the Forest Rights Act-2006, Scheduled Tribes and traditional forest dwellers of the state dependent on forest products for their residence and livelihood will be given their rights. Along with this, benefits of the schemes of the government will be included in the mainstream of development.

Government will consider sympathetically in the matters of forest dwellers

In order to implement the instructions of the Chief Minister, apart from distributing land rights certificates to the traditional forest dwellers, Social Welfare Department Minister Aseem Arun and Forest Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena on Tuesday directed to take fast action on the proposals for forest rights. Directions were given to the District Magistrates of Sonbhadra, Chandauli and Mirzapur. After the review meeting held through VC in the Directorate of Social Welfare, the Forest Minister said that the issue of forest dwellers is being considered sympathetically. No forest dweller will be deprived of his rights.

Schemes will reach three generation old forest dwellers

In the meeting, it was decided regarding providing forest rights under the Forest Rights Act 2006 that due decisions should be taken after observing all the claims received by the districts on the proposals of the forest dwellers. It should also be ensured that before December 13, 2005, the eligible persons primarily dependent on forest, forest land or forest produce for three generations or up to 75 years can get their individual and community rights.

Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun, Principal Secretary Social Welfare, Dr. Hariom, Member, State Level Committee Anand and District Magistrates of concerned districts, DFOs and District Social Welfare Officers were present in the meeting.

