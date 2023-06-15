Traffic changed in VVIP areas of Patna after lapse in CM’s security, vehicles stopped operating on this route

After the lapse in the security of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the top officials of the police administration have made many changes in the traffic around the CM’s residence. Traffic police have been deployed in VVIP areas i.e. Ek Ane Marg, Circular Road, Deshratna Marg and surrounding areas. Police barricades have also been installed in these areas. Only those who have work in this area are being allowed to go.

Operation of common vehicles stopped on circular road

The operation of common vehicles on the circular road has also been stopped. There is residence of CM Nitish Kumar in Seven Circular Road and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in ​​10 Circular Road. Apart from Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, there are official residences of judges and other VVIPs in this raid.

The three miscreants stayed in the hotel for two days

According to sources, in the investigation of the police, it has been found that Himanshu, Suraj and one other were staying in Hotel Panchsheel located in Patliputra police station area for the last two days. The police is trying to investigate the criminal records of these three. Information about the trio has been sent to many police stations. Top police officers are probing the matter.

Auto and e-rickshaw will not run from Gandhi Maidan to SP Verma Road

On the other hand, a major change has also been made in the routes of autos and e-rickshaws in the city. According to the information, the road coming from Gandhi Maidan to Dakbangla Road via SP Verma has been closed with immediate effect. Now autos and e-rickshaws will operate from Exhibition Road instead of SP Verma Road. On Thursday, the association of auto and e-rickshaw drivers protested against the change in the traffic route by holding a joint meeting at the Gandhi Maidan auto stand. Union leaders said that the route of all the vehicles, even the bus, has been kept by SP Verma only, but they are unnecessarily troubling the autos and e-rickshaws. Due to this route plan, severe jam has started on Veena Cinema Road from all the vehicles coming from the east direction and vehicles from Gandhi Maidan.