Traffic Children Park will be built in Smart City of capital Ranchi, this is the purpose behind it

The way has been cleared for the construction of the country’s 11th Traffic Children’s Park on four and a quarter acres of Smart City located in Dhurwa of the capital. The land has been marked for this. About 14 crore rupees will be spent on the construction of the park. Earlier, the Transport Department had decided to build this park on the land allotted by HEC. After preparing the DPR for this, the work was allotted to the sensor after taking out the tender.

But, on the day the work was to start six months ago, the HEC lodged a protest and stayed the construction work. The HEC said that the said land was earlier given on lease to the Bihar Road Transport Corporation, whose time limit expired in 2004 itself. After this several meetings were held between the officials of Transport Corporation and HEC, but no way out. After this, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh had given instructions to the concerned department to give land for the construction of Traffic Children Park in Smart City.

what would be the advantage



The traffic load on the roads is increasing. But, trends are not drivers in that proportion. This is the reason that every day 10 people are dying in road accidents in the state. With the formation of a traffic park, children and their parents will be able to get information about the way of driving, traffic related signs and rules. On the other hand, sign boards installed at other places including underpasses, signals, railway gates and sharp turns of the road, where is the speed of different types of vehicles.

And the information related to the damage caused by overtaking vehicles will be easily available in the traffic park. There will also be means of entertainment for children in the park. There will be arrangements for sports and battery vehicles. Children will also be informed about the importance of traffic signals while driving a battery vehicle.