Traffic inspectors asked the residents of Kurgan to stay at home in the coming days

Residents of Kurgan were warned about the worsening situation on the roads due to the weather and were advised to stay at home in the coming days.

Employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate reported that snowfall and sudden changes in temperature would complicate the situation on the road, and therefore drivers should be extremely careful and, if possible, refuse to travel outside settlements and not take children on trips.

IA “Ura.ru” clarifies that in the period from February 23 to February 28 in the Kurgan region, temperature drops from +1 to -14 degrees, snowfalls are predicted.

Kurgan pedestrians are advised to refrain from crossing roads in the wrong places, and use reflective elements in their clothing.

Earlier, on February 22, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that severe frosts are expected in several regions of the country in the coming days. We are talking about the Republic of Komi, Murmansk, Vologda, Leningrad, Novgorod, Pskov regions, Karelia.