Traffic on the Crimean bridge restored after an accident

Traffic on the Crimean bridge, which was temporarily suspended on Monday morning due to a fatal accident, has been restored. This was reported TASS February 20 in the administration of the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory.

In turn, the head of the administration of the city of Kerch, Svyatoslav Brusakov, noted that after the accident there was a small traffic jam on the bridge. He added that immediately after the accident, emergency vehicles drove onto the bridge. Police officers, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and ambulances are on the scene.

Emergency services are investigating the circumstances of the accident. It is known that at the time of the accident it was raining, but good visibility remained.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport of Crimea Nikolai Lukashenko, the accident occurred due to a head-on collision of cars. He recalled that due to the repair, traffic was carried out along the already repaired part of the bridge – one lane in each direction, writes “RIA News”.

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was completely stopped in both directions on the morning of February 20 due to a collision of three cars. The incident occurred at 149 km of the bridge. A source of Izvestia reported that three people died and another was injured as a result of the accident.