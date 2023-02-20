Traffic on the Crimean bridge stopped in both directions due to a fatal accident

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was completely stopped in both directions due to the collision of three cars. As a result of the accident, three people died and another was injured, a source of Izvestia reported on February 20.

According to him, the incident occurred at 149 km of the Crimean bridge.

On January 31, the Ministry of Transport reported that the Crimean Bridge was opened for vehicles after sliding the last of the four new spans on the left side. The situation on this section of the road after the repair on the same day was shown by Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Aksenov.

Part of the Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck explosion on October 8, 2022. As a result of the attack, seven fuel tanks of the railway train exploded, which led to the partial collapse of two car spans. Four people were killed in the incident.

The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the attack on the Crimean bridge was directed against Russia’s critical civilian infrastructure. He added that it was organized by the special services of Ukraine. On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Terrorism”.

As the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin said on February 19, the version about the organization of a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge by the special services of Ukraine was confirmed. According to him, 12 people who are directly related to the commission of the crime have already been identified. Among them are citizens of Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia and Russia, eight of them are currently in custody.