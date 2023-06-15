Traffic police launched ‘Traffic Rules’ campaign in Noida, issued more than 58 thousand challans in 15 days

Noida: A total of 58,685 challans were issued by the traffic police in UP’s Noida and Greater Noida for violating traffic rules during a 15-day campaign. This information has been revealed in the official figures. According to statistics, on an average, more than 3,900 challans were issued daily. Police also seized about one thousand vehicles during this period.

What did the police officer say

A senior police officer said that the campaign called ‘Road Discipline-1’ launched on April 28 specifically focused on checking wrong lane driving and illegal parking. As per official figures, 58,685 challans were issued during the period of this campaign. Of these, 7,792 challans were issued for driving in the wrong lane and 14,430 for parking violations.

During this, the traffic police towed 1,128 vehicles and impounded 996 vehicles for flouting rules, while FIRs were registered in five cases during the fortnight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said that the campaign has been effective and lessons will be learned from it to implement traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida in future.

