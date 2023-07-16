Traffic will be smooth with a dozen new roads in Ranchi, the department has prepared a plan

No matter which corner of the city the residents of the capital go to, the road jam does not leave them behind. In such a situation, the Road Construction Department has prepared a plan to improve the traffic system of the city. Work has also started on implementing this plan. Under this, about a dozen roads of the city will be constructed. This will help people get rid of jam. One of these roads has been constructed. At the same time, the construction of some roads is being started, while there is a plan to start work on some by giving approval soon. Other road schemes are also being selected.

These roads have been selected

Recently the Nobanagar road has been constructed from Pandra to Banhora. With this, the area from Pandra to Kathal Mod has been connected. Now people do not need to come to Hehal, ITI Bus Stand and Itki Road.

The work on Bodeya Road via Bargai to Lem has just been started. Due to its construction, there will be no need to go to Karamtoli and Morhabadi to go to Bodeya from Bariatu Road.

Survey of Bodeya to Kanke road has been done. The plan will be approved soon. With its construction, it will be possible to come directly to Bodeya from Kanke Road. For this, you will not have to come to Kanke Block Chowk, Kanke Road or Morhabadi.

The tender for the Kanke Road to Pandra road will be finalized soon. Due to its construction, Ratu Road will not have to come to reach Pandra from Kanke Road.

Survey has been done from Kanke Road to Hasel Road. With its construction, Hesal, Kanke Dam area and Ratu Road, Piska More will be directly connected to Gonda area. Will not have to go to Ratu Road.

Khelgaon to Namkum road has been approved. With the construction of this road, Namkum will be directly accessible from Khelgaon area. For this Koker and Kantatoli will not have to go.

Due to the construction of Namkum to Rampur four lane road, there will be no jam on this route. Vehicles will be able to leave directly for Rampur.

The survey of the road from Kusai Colony to the airport has been done. This will be an alternative road to the airport.

The work on the Ranchi Railway Station Road via Doranda to Kusai Colony is almost done. This is an alternate route connecting Ranchi station.

With the construction of a new road from Pundag to Kathal Mor, it will be easier to reach High Court, Vidhansabha and Pundag.

With the construction of a four-lane road from Argora Chowk to Kathal Mod, the traffic on St. Francis Road will also reduce.

Due to the construction of Ring Road-Airport road, the airport will be directly accessible from Ring Road in front of Tupudana. Hinoo, you will not have to come to Birsa Chowk.

