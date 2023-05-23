Traffic will be stopped for a while after President’s carcade passes, see route chart here

Draupadi Murmu visit Jharkhand: In view of the arrival of President Draupadi Murmu in Ranchi, a three-day traffic route chart plan has been prepared. During this, barriers and drop gates will be installed in the main road from Raj Bhavan to New High Court, Triple IT of Namkum and the airport. Traffic will be stopped for a while during the passing of the President’s carcade. Traffic will become normal after a while after passing the carcade.

Traffic will be stopped for some time on the access roads on May 24

Birsa Munda Airport, Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Argora Chowk, Sahajanand Chowk, New Market Chowk, Hotlips Chowk, SSP Awas Chowk, Radium Road Chowk, Albert Ekka Chowk and Raj Bhavan to Hotlips Chowk, New Market Chowk, Kishoreganj Chowk, Traffic will be stopped for some time till the approach road up to Gate number-2 of New High Court via Old Assembly, Shaheed Maidan Chowk, Shalimar Bazar Chowk, Prabhat Tara Maidan, JSCA Stadium. For this, barriers and drop gates will be installed on the branch road leading up to the main road.

Traffic will stop from the access roads to the main road on May 25

From Raj Bhavan to Hotlips Chowk, New Market Chowk, Kishoreganj Chowk, Argora Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Birsa Chowk, Hinoo Chowk to Airport and from Raj Bhavan to Hotlips Chowk, New Market Chowk, Kishoreganj Chowk, Sahajanand Chowk, Kadru Cutting, Devend Manjhi Chowk, During the movement from Mekan Chowk, Commandant Awas Mor, Kusai Ghaghra, Ghaghra Bridge to Sadabahar Chowk to Triple IT Namkum, normal traffic on the main road will be stopped for some time from the access roads. For this, barriers and drop gates will be installed on the branch road leading up to the main road.

On May 26, barriers will be installed on the branch road coming to the main road.

Traffic will be stopped for some time on the approach roads of the main road from Raj Bhavan to Hotlips Chowk, New Market Chowk, Kishoreganj Chowk, Sahajanand Chowk, Argora Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Birsa Chowk, Hinoo Chowk and the airport. . For this, barriers and drop gates will be installed on the branch road leading up to the main road.

On May 24, 25, 26, parking of vehicles on both sides will be prohibited on the above mentioned routes. On parking the vehicle, it will be confiscated and along with the fine, the cost of lifting the vehicles from the crane will also have to be paid. For this, challans were being cut from Monday itself.