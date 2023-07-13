Tragic accident due to lightning in Barabanki, 8 goats including one person died, 3 people scorched

Lucknow: It is raining continuously in Uttar Pradesh. Due to rain, there has also been waterlogging in many places. Meanwhile, an accident has occurred in Barabanki due to lightning accompanied by rain. About 8 goats including a person died due to lightning. While three people were seriously scorched. Hearing the screams, people reached the spot. Where the injured were admitted to the local CHC. In which the treatment of all three persons is going on. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The dead body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem.

Lightning struck in Barabanki

In fact, on Wednesday evening, it was raining heavily in Ahir village of Barabanki Subeha police station area. Meanwhile, lightning struck the village in a short time with thunder and lightning. About 50-year-old Siyaram and eight goats living in the village were hit by lightning. Who died on the spot. Three people sitting a short distance away got burnt.

Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. Radhe Rawat’s son Rambaran Rawat (45 years), Shyamlal’s son Ramdeen (46 years), Indrapal Rawat’s son Tillai (50 years) were severely burnt due to lightning. There was chaos in the village as soon as lightning struck. In a hurry, the villagers gathered on the spot. The injured were admitted by ambulance to Haidergarh Community Health Center for treatment. Meanwhile, Tehsil administration and police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Taking the body of the deceased, the police have sent it for postmortem.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FojCLCpg3C4)