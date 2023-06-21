Tragic accident in Hamirpur: A bus full of wedding processions overturned, two children died, more than 20 people were injured

Lucknow. A painful road accident has happened in Hamirpur, UP. Where the bus full of baraatis got uncontrolled and overturned. Two innocent children died in this accident. At the same time, more than 12 people are injured. Police and villagers of the local town are doing the rescue. All the injured were sent to the district hospital. This incident happened near Chilli village of Muskara police station area.

Two children died in the accident

According to the information, on Wednesday, Kurara resident Sattar’s wedding procession was going to Nagaon in Madhya Pradesh by a private bus. The bus overturned near Chilli village of Muskara police station area. Hearing the screams, the people of the area informed the police. Two children died in this accident. At the same time, more than 12 people have been injured.

The condition of more than 12 people is critical

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the injured to the Community Health Center Muskara. Where the doctors started the treatment. At the same time, two children in the bus were declared dead. When the condition of more than 12 people is serious, they have been referred to the district hospital. Where all the injured are being treated.

