Tragic accident in Muzaffarnagar, three children of the same family drowned in water

Lucknow. Big news is coming out from Muzaffarnagar in UP. Where rain water has killed three children of the same family. In Dabhedi village of Budhana area, three innocent children of the same family drowned in the water filled in the pits made for brick kilns. Due to which three children died together. After this incident, there was uproar among the family members. All the three children had gone out of the house to play in the village.

There was chaos after the incident

According to the information, the incident is of village Rasulpur Dabhedi under Budhana police station area of ​​Muzaffarnagar. Three children of the same family died due to drowning in a pit. Two of the children who died were brothers, while the other was alone. Although all the three children belonged to the same family. As soon as the news of the drowning of the children was received, there was a stir among the villagers and hundreds of villagers reached the spot in a hurry. But by then it was too late. The villagers took out the drowned children. But, by then all three had died. Seeing the dead bodies of three children of the same family together, a wave of mourning ran in the village.

The three children were playing at some distance from the house

According to the information, Hussain’s 8-year-old son Asad and his younger brother Faisal, 6-year-old and Ehsan’s son Arif, 10-year-old, had gone out to play in the village on Monday. At the same time, at a distance from there, water was filled in the pit dug for stone on the brick kiln. While playing, a child slipped and fell into the pit. While trying to save him, two other children also drowned. However, no eyewitness to the incident has come forward yet. As soon as the information was received, the police also reached the spot, but the relatives refused to take any action.

