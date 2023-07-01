Trailer release of horror comedy film ‘Tu Tu Main Main’

Mumbai, July 01 (Hindustan Times). On the one hand love for the soul and on the other hand affair with the human being… Ghanchakkar became a hero in the confrontation of both – Ritesh Pandey’s Bhojpuri film ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ trailer was released with such a story. The trailer of this film has been released on the official YouTube channel of Famous Music Company Worldwide Records Bhojpuri.

The trailer of Ritesh Pandey, Yamini Singh, Madhu Sharma, Vikrant Singh starrer horror comedy Bhojpuri film ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ is quite funny. It is shown in the trailer that Ritesh Pandey is supporting and doing love to both the ghostly actresses Yamini Singh and Madhu Sharma. It depicts many dramatic events. Vikrant Singh’s confusing character is also very funny. Dev Singh as the spirit of the ghost is also seen doing amazing acting. Awadhesh Mishra, who became a tantrik who controls the ghosts, has registered his strong presence. Overall, the trailer of the film ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ is quite tickling despite being a horror. No one will get scared after watching this film, but will be fully entertained. The director of this film Praveen Guduri has done amazing direction and got the actors to act very well.

Jio Studio presents Bhojpuri film ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ produced by Jyoti Deshpande, produced by Sameer Aftab, Avinash Rohra and Venkat Mahesh. The director is Praveen Kumar Guduri. The star cast of this movie are Ritesh Pandey, Madhu Sharma, Yamini Singh, Vikrant Singh, Awadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Prakash Jais, KK Goswami, Mahesh Acharya etc. Singers of the film are Chhote Baba, Ritesh Pandey, Alka Jha, Deepu Dwivedi, Amrita Dixit, Khushbu Jain. Music composer Chhote Baba, lyricist Arbind Tiwari, Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, Chhotu Yadav. The music rights of this film are with Worldwide Records.