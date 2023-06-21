Trailer release of ‘Lust Stories-2’, actress Neena Gupta’s role won the hearts of the audience

After the success of ‘Lust Stories’, now its second part is going to come soon on the OTT platform Netflix. In this series, viewers will get to see nine veteran actors, four renowned directors and four new stories. Recently Netflix has released the trailer of this series. Actress Neena Gupta’s role in the trailer has won the hearts of the audience.

The trailer of the series ‘Lust Stories 2’ begins with Neena Gupta giving advice to her granddaughter. We take a test drive while buying a car, so why not test drive before marriage? She seems to be talking something like this. On the other hand, the romance of actors Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia is grabbing everyone’s attention. Also, it is a pleasant surprise for the fans to see actress Kajol in the series.

Four stories will be seen in the film ‘Lust Stories-2’. The stories have been directed by R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindranath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. Along with Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Tilottama Shome, Amrita Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta also play prominent roles. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua.

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani impressed with their performances in the first season of Lust Stories. Now in ‘Lust Stories-2’ Kajol, Neena Gupta and Vijay Verma will be seen playing important roles. Netflix captioned the film’s teaser as, “Do you believe in lust at first sight? Because we are gearing up again with a new story and a new cast.”