Train Accident: Operations on the Delhi-Howrah rail line stalled, goods train coaches overturned, get information on these numbers

train accident: In Bihar, a goods train has met with an accident near Karmnasha railway station between Dehri on Sone-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway section of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay division. It is being told that this incident took place on Monday morning at 03.45. Two coaches of the goods train overturned in the accident. Due to this, train operations on the Delhi-Howrah route have been affected. Many trains are standing everywhere. However, after the incident, many railway officials have reached the spot and have started work on a war footing to smoothen the traffic.

Operation disrupted on up, down and reversal lines

Regarding the incident, CPRO of East Central Railway Virendra Kumar said that two coaches of an empty goods train overturned near 639/21/A on Dehri on Son-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay section of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay division. Due to this, train operations on up, down and reversal lines have been disrupted. Railway officials have reached the spot. Along with this, relief and rescue work is going on. It is being told that keeping in mind that there should not be much inconvenience to the passengers, preparations are on to take the trains standing at various places to the nearest stations.

The wait for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat is over, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made a big announcement, know the details of time and booking

Railway issued helpline number

A helpline number has been issued by the Railways to give information to the passengers. Passengers or their relatives can get complete information by calling these helpline numbers. However, it is being told that while starting the rescue work by the Railways, efforts are being made to normalize the train operations as soon as possible. According to sources, the operation of trains on the route is likely to become normal by afternoon.

Pandit Deen Dalai Upadhyay- 05412-254146

Gaya- 9771427494

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWssHZasV28)