Train Cancelled: Many trains of Hansdiha-Bhagalpur canceled on June 3, these passengers will not run in Deoghar for two days

Indian Railway News: Many trains have been canceled on Saturday, June 3, on the Hansdiha-Bhagalpur rail section of Dumka. According to railway sources, due to power and traffic block due to some work in Banka-Bhagalpur rail line, many trains have been affected on this rail section. Here, there will be traffic and power block between Tikani and Dhoni stations under Malda Railway Division of Deoghar on June 2 and June 03, due to which some two passenger trains have been affected.

Affected trains of Hansdiha Bhagalpur rail section

Due to power and traffic block, Train No. 03441 leaving Hansdiha to Bhagalpur at 10:55, Train No. 03444 leaving Bhagalpur to Hansdiha at 12:25, Train No. 03443 leaving Hansdiha to Bhagalpur at 15:30, Train number 03446 going from Bhagalpur to Hansdiha at 19:05 in the evening and train number 03445 going from Hansdiha to Bhagalpur at 22:40 in the night have been canceled for one day.

Jamalpur-Deoghar-Jamalpur passenger train will not run for two days

Reconstruction of bridge number 55 and 63 between Tikani and Dhoni stations under Malda division of Deoghar and loading of base slab will be done at Barahat station in Bhagalpur-Banka section of Malda division. Due to this there will be traffic and power block on 02nd and 03rd June. Meanwhile, train number 03633/03634 Jamalpur-Deoghar-Jamalpur passenger train has been cancelled. Due to this, regret has been expressed on behalf of the Railways for the problems caused to the passengers.

List of canceled trains on June 3 at a glance

Hansdiha-Bhagalpur, train number 03441

Bhagalpur-Hansdiha, train number 03444

Hansdiha-Bhagalpur, train number 03443

Bhagalpur-Hansdiha, train number 03446

Hansdiha-Bhagalpur, train number 03445

These trains are canceled on 2 and 3 June

Jamalpur-Deoghar-Jamalpur passenger, train number 03633

Jamalpur-Deoghar-Jamalpur passenger, train number 03634

