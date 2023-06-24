Train Cancelled: On June 25, 21 express trains of South East were canceled, many EMU trains also canceled today and tomorrow, see list

Indian Railway News: There will be mega traffic and power block on June 24 (Saturday) and June 25 (Sunday) for track and OHE maintenance work in Howrah-Bardman chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah, Katwa-Azimganj and Khana-Gumani sections. Dozens of EMU trains have been canceled during this period.
From which station on 24th June EMU train canceled
03035, 37924 and 03067 from Katwa station
03036 and 03068 from Azimganj station
37917, 36823, 36825, 36827, 37317, 37373, 37319, 37361 and 36030 from Howrah station
36838, 36840 and 36842 from Burdwan station
37328, 37330 and 37332 from Tarakeswar station
37362 from Arambagh Station
37390 from Goghat
32234 and 32236 from Dankuni station
32233 and 32235 from Sealdah station
36034 from Chandanpur Station
From which station on 25th June EMU train canceled
03096 and 03036 from Azimganj station
03095, 03035 from Katwa station
36823, 36825, 36827 from Howrah station
36838, 36840, 36842 from Bardman station
37536, 37538 from Bandel Station
37535, 37537 from Naihati Station
32234, 32236 from Dankuni Station
32233, 32235 from Sealdah station
Route of these trains diverted
Also, on June 24 and 25, the route, time, destination and departure station of dozens of local trains have been changed in the Howrah-Burdwan Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah, Katwa-Azimganj and Khana-Gumani sections.
21 mail and express trains will remain canceled on June 25
It has been 22 days since the accident happened on June 2 at Bahanaga station in Odisha, but the repair work is still going on there. For this reason, on June 25, South Eastern Railway has decided to cancel 21 express trains.
Mail and Express trains canceled on June 25
18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express
08031 Balasore – Bhadrak Memu Special
18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express
12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express
22855 Santragachi – Tirupati Express
18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express
18043 Howrah-Bhadrak Express
22889 DIGHA-PURI EXPRESS
18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express
18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express
12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express
08032 Bhadrak – Balasore Special
18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Special
08440 PNBE PURI SPECIAL
12867 HOWRAH-PUDUCHERRY EXPRESS
20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express
08012 Puri-Bhanjpur Special
22808 Mgr Chennai – Santragachi Express
18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express
20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express
22818 Mysore-Howrah Express
Change in destination and departure station
08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU special will go upto Balasore station on June 25 and 08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU special will return from Balasore station on the same day.
route change
On June 25, 18477 Puri – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express will depart via diverted route via Jharsuguda Road station. Along with this, 18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express will reach its destination station Puri via diverted route Jharsuguda Road.
