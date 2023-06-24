Train Cancelled: On June 25, 21 express trains of South East were canceled, many EMU trains also canceled today and tomorrow, see list

Indian Railway News: There will be mega traffic and power block on June 24 (Saturday) and June 25 (Sunday) for track and OHE maintenance work in Howrah-Bardman chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah, Katwa-Azimganj and Khana-Gumani sections. Dozens of EMU trains have been canceled during this period.

From which station on 24th June EMU train canceled

03035, 37924 and 03067 from Katwa station

03036 and 03068 from Azimganj station

37917, 36823, 36825, 36827, 37317, 37373, 37319, 37361 and 36030 from Howrah station

36838, 36840 and 36842 from Burdwan station

37328, 37330 and 37332 from Tarakeswar station

37362 from Arambagh Station

37390 from Goghat

32234 and 32236 from Dankuni station

32233 and 32235 from Sealdah station

36034 from Chandanpur Station

From which station on 25th June EMU train canceled

03096 and 03036 from Azimganj station

03095, 03035 from Katwa station

36823, 36825, 36827 from Howrah station

36838, 36840, 36842 from Bardman station

37536, 37538 from Bandel Station

37535, 37537 from Naihati Station

32234, 32236 from Dankuni Station

32233, 32235 from Sealdah station

Route of these trains diverted

Also, on June 24 and 25, the route, time, destination and departure station of dozens of local trains have been changed in the Howrah-Burdwan Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah, Katwa-Azimganj and Khana-Gumani sections.

21 mail and express trains will remain canceled on June 25

It has been 22 days since the accident happened on June 2 at Bahanaga station in Odisha, but the repair work is still going on there. For this reason, on June 25, South Eastern Railway has decided to cancel 21 express trains.

Mail and Express trains canceled on June 25

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

08031 Balasore – Bhadrak Memu Special

18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express

22855 Santragachi – Tirupati Express

18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

18043 Howrah-Bhadrak Express

22889 DIGHA-PURI EXPRESS

18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express

18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express

08032 Bhadrak – Balasore Special

18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Special

08440 PNBE PURI SPECIAL

12867 HOWRAH-PUDUCHERRY EXPRESS

20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express

08012 Puri-Bhanjpur Special

22808 Mgr Chennai – Santragachi Express

18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express

20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express

22818 Mysore-Howrah Express

Change in destination and departure station

08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU special will go upto Balasore station on June 25 and 08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU special will return from Balasore station on the same day.

route change

On June 25, 18477 Puri – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express will depart via diverted route via Jharsuguda Road station. Along with this, 18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express will reach its destination station Puri via diverted route Jharsuguda Road.

