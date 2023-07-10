Train Cancelled: Rain wreaks havoc in North India, 24 trains running on Delhi-Ambala route canceled

Rain continues to wreak havoc in North India. Himachal Pradesh A total of 20 people have died in Delhi so far, while 5 people have lost their lives in Delhi. Many people have also become homeless due to the deluge. Here, due to heavy rains, many trains have also been affected.

Around 24 trains running on Delhi-Ambala route canceled

Shobhan Chowdhary, General Manager, Northern Railway said, in view of bad weather and heavy rains in North India, about 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled. When he was asked about the economic loss caused to the Railways due to rain and flood, he said, it is very difficult to estimate the loss right now.

PM reviews the situation arising out of rains, talks to Sukhu and Dhami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the situation arising out of excessive rains in different parts of the country with senior ministers and officials. Later, the Prime Minister spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured them of all possible help.

Many rivers including Yamuna are in spate in Delhi

In North India, many rivers including the Yamuna in Delhi are in spate. Many roads and residential areas in the area have been submerged in knee-deep water. Vehicles were seen flowing in the flood at many places. Here, four more people have lost their lives in Shimla due to landslides. The Shimla-Kalka highway was blocked on Monday morning due to heavy rains in the hill state for the third consecutive day.

So far 20 people have died due to rain in Himachal Pradesh, more than 200 people affected

It is raining heavily in Himachal Pradesh for the last two days. Due to which about 20 people have died so far. While 20 people stranded in Manali were rescued but more than 200 people are stranded in different parts of the state.

Yamuna in spate, possibility of flood in Delhi

Here Yamuna river is in spate. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to discuss the water-logging caused by torrential rains in the city and the rising water level of the Yamuna. Evacuation of people from the low-lying areas has started as soon as the Yamuna river crosses the 206 meter mark.