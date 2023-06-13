Train Cancelled: Rapidly growing storm Biparjoy can cause havoc, Railways canceled 69 trains

Train Cancelled: The cyclonic storm Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea has started showing severe effects in the coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Meteorologists estimate that this storm will make landfall on June 15. Strong wind is blowing in many areas including Mumbai in Maharashtra, while it is raining heavily with strong wind in many cities of Gujarat. High tide is coming in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar. As the time is passing, the wind speed is also increasing. Meteorologists say that while making landfall, the speed of the storm can blow at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour. In view of the magnitude of the storm, many trains of the Indian Railways have been cancelled.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway told that 69 trains have been canceled due to Biparjoy Cyclone. Whereas, 32 trains have been short-terminated and 26 trains will be short-originated as a precautionary measure in view of passenger safety and train operations with regard to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Amit Shah did emergency meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding preparations for Cyclone Biparjoy. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and MPs from 8 districts potentially affected by this cyclone also attended the meeting virtually.

Biperjoy can cause havocIMD has said that Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar districts in Gujarat may receive more than 20 cm of rain from June 13 to 15. The IMD has also said that there may be more than 25 cm of rain in these areas. According to IMD, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rains in Rajkot, Morbi and Junagadh. Winds can blow at a speed of 145 kilometers per hour on June 15 in these districts. Strong winds and rain can cause widespread damage to standing crops, homes, roads, power and communication poles, and flooding evacuation routes.

