Train Cancelled: Six trains passing through Bihar will remain cancelled, many routes changed, see list

Patna. Construction and remodeling work has been done in the yard of Audihar station of Varanasi division. It has been decided to do non-interlocking near Aurihar and patch doubling work between Aurihar-Sadat stations on Aurihar-Bhatni railway section. In view of this, six trains passing through East Central Railway Zone were canceled while the route of many trains has been changed. This information was given by Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway.

These trains will remain canceled

21 June: 15551 Darbhanga-Varanasi City Express

22 June : 15552 Varanasi City – Darbhanga Express

June 22: 14008 Anand Vihar-Raxaul Sadbhavna Express

June 23: 14007 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express

June 26: 12538 Prayagraj Rambagh- Muzaffarpur Express

June 26: 12537 Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambagh Express

These trains will run on the changed route

June 22: 14005 Lichchavi Express via Chhapra – Ghazipur City – Aurihar

21 June : 14018 Anand Vihar – Raxaul Express via Ayodhya Gorakhpur – Siwan – Chhapra

From June 21 to 24: 15232 Gondia- Barauni Express via Varanasi- Shahganj- Mau- Phephna

June 25: 15231 Barauni – Gondia Express via Phephna – Mau – Shahganj – Varanasi

22 June: Train no. 12562 New Delhi – Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani Express will be diverted to run via Varanasi – DDU – Patliputra – Sonpur.

22 June: Train no. 11061 Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Pawan Express will be diverted to run via Varanasi-DDU-Patliputra-Sonpur route.

June 22: Train no. to open from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar. 19305 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya Express will be diverted to run via Varanasi-DDU-Patliputra-Sonpur route.

22 June: Train no. 14017 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Express will be diverted to run via Chhapra-Siwan-Gorakhpur-Mankapur-Ayodhya route.

June 24: Train no. to open from Ambala Cantt. 14524 Ambala Cantt – Barauni Harihar Express will be diverted to run via Ayodhya – Mankapur – Gorakhpur – Siwan – Chapra

