Train News: Crowd increased in trains due to marriage, waiting list is long, passengers with the help of immediate...

Went: In May, June and July, every second and third day auspicious time for marriage is being made. On top of that, the summer vacation season has also started. In such a situation, the trains are now getting double crowded. Weekly trains with long distance trains running every day have long waiting lists. During the summer holidays, the pressure of passengers on the trains has increased considerably. Due to this, the railway passengers are facing difficulties while traveling in trains. There is more than 100 waiting in trains passing through Gaya railway station. People are buying waiting. But, can’t confirm. Gaya railway station is the biggest railway station in DDU division. But, the operation of only one summer special train has been started here. Which has been run from Gaya to Anand Vihar. The situation is that in long distance trains passing through Gaya railway station, up to 35 percent more tickets are booked than the capacity till July 5. Confirmed tickets are not available even in special trains. On an average, more than 50 thousand passengers come and go from Gaya railway station daily.

The crowd starts with the opening of the reservation counter

After the opening of the reservation counter, suddenly the crowd of railway passengers increases. For immediate, people are queuing up only after reaching at five in the morning. There is more than 150 waiting in trains passing Gaya railway station and more than 100 in trains leaving Gaya. Waiting list is being told in some trains till 10th July. As soon as the instant counter opens. Rail passengers create competition to buy tickets.

No berth in these trains

Mahabodhi Express train going from Gaya to New Delhi has more than 200 waiting, 110 waiting in Howrah-Mumbai Mail train, 103 waiting in Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, 123 waiting in Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express train, 234 waiting in Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express 130 waiting in Jammu Tawi Express train, more than 92 waiting in Kalka Express train, more than 122 waiting in Sealdah Express train, more than 112 waiting in Purushottam Express train, more than 143 waiting in Jodhpur-Howrah Express train and more than 100 in other trains There is more waiting.

what travelers say

Passenger of sleeper class S-3 of train number 12397 Mahabodhi Express going from Gaya to New Delhi lodged a complaint with the attendant that his sleeper class coach has become general class. This is causing them trouble. Passengers are standing till the gallery and toilet of the coach. On the other hand, a passenger traveling in train number 13009 Doon Express train S-5 sleeper coach going from Howrah to Dehradun railway station told that other passengers are forcibly sitting near the seat. Due to this we are facing difficulties in traveling by train.

