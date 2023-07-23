Train News: Saharsa-Bhagalpur-Deoghar Shravani Mela special train started, know fare, stoppage and schedule…

Shavani Mela Special Train: The operation of Shravani Mela special train from Saharsa to Deoghar via Bhagalpur will start from Sunday. This train, which will leave for Deoghar via Saharsa via Bhagalpur at 4:25 am on Sunday morning, will reach Deoghar at 12:45 pm. This train of eight coaches is EMU, which runs on electricity. Chief Public Relations Officer told that this train will go from Saharsa to Deoghar via Mansi, Khagaria, Munger, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Banka.

This train will have limited stoppage between Saharsa-Deoghar. In this, the passengers will have to pay the fare of the express train. Railway officials told that after reaching Deoghar from Saharsa, this train will again reach back from Deoghar to Saharsa at night. This train is being run courtesy of Eastern Railway and East Central Railway. It was informed that this train will be operated daily between Saharsa to Deoghar.

The operation of Shravani Mela train from Saharsa to Deoghar via Munger-Bhagalpur was started from Sunday morning. This train will open as 05522 from Saharsa Junction at 4:25 am. Simri will reach Deoghar at 12:45 pm via Bakhtiyarpur, Kopariya, Mansi, Khagaria, Sabdalpur, Munger, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Banka. In return, this train will leave Deoghar for Saharsa at 1:10 pm as 05521. Will reach Saharsa Junction at 7:45 pm. This train will be operated daily till 31st August.

Let us tell you that due to non-availability of Shravani Mela special train between Saharsa and Bhagalpur, Kanwariyas used to face a lot of inconvenience. It was taken seriously. Shravani Mela special train is now being run between Saharsa and Bhagalpur for the convenience of Kanwariyas. Let us inform that on last Sunday, a batch of lakhs of Kanwariyas left for Munger Ghat and Bhagalpur from Saharsa Simri Bakhtiyarpur Kopariya Dhamara Ghat and Badla Ghat stations. Apart from Deoghar, the Kanwariyas take water from where they reach Shivling located at Baba Mateshwar Dham in Simri Bakhtiyarpur and offer water. Due to non-availability of Shravani Mela special train between Saharsa and Bhagalpur, devotees were facing a lot of difficulties in going to Bhagalpur. Devotees were very upset due to not having a direct train.

Let us tell you that this special train will run only during Sawan. Please inform here that Shravani Mela special train is run between Saharsa to Bhagalpur every year in the month of Sawan. But this time Shravani Mela special train was given to many important stations of Samastipur division, while not a single Shravani Mela special train was given from Saharsa. While lakhs of Kanwariyas leave for Bhagalpur and Deoghar daily from Kosi region.

Due to no direct train till now, Kanwarias kept reaching Khagaria by Kosi Express, Rajyarani Express, Intercity Express. After this, they used to leave for Munger Ghat and Bhagalpur by bus or auto. The Kanwariyas said that the railway department should at least run a special train for the entire Sawan Shravani Mela. Buses and autos charge higher fares. Railways will also get a lot of revenue by running Shravani Mela special train. Now for the first time Shravani Mela special train is running from Saharsa to Deoghar via Bhagalpur. Please inform that Shravani Mela special train is also being run between Gaya to Jasdih. Another train has been started from 21 July to 29 August.

Shravani Mela train is being given from Saharsa to Deoghar via Bhagalpur. This train will leave for Deoghar from Saharsa Junction at 4:25 am on Sunday. The rake was made available to Saharsa on Saturday night. Shravani Mela special will reach Deoghar from Saharsa in seven hours. There will be a train of eight coaches and there will be limited stoppages. Last week, Prabhat Khabar had prominently raised the problem of Kanwariya. After this the matter was conveyed to the top officials of the operative department.

Manoj Kumar Singh, PCOM, Hajipur Zone

Shravani Mela train will run daily from Saharsa to Deoghar via Bhagalpur. The operation of this train will start from Sunday. Its notification has been issued. Prabhat Khabar had prominently raised the problem of Kanwariyas. After this the news published in the newspaper was conveyed to the operations department.

Virendra Kumar, CPRO, Hajipur Zone