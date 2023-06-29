Train News: Two trains were suddenly canceled after cutting tickets on Chhapra-Siwan railway line, passengers created ruckus

On Thursday, angry passengers created a ruckus at Ekma station on Chhapra-Gorakhpur Intercity Express and Chhapra-Siwan passenger trains suddenly canceled without any prior notice at Ekma railway station located on Chhapra-Siwan railway section of Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway. It is said that due to no prior information about the cancellation of Chhapra-Gorakhpur Intercity Express and Chhapra-Siwan passenger trains by the Railways, since morning, railway passengers kept getting tickets deducted to travel from Ekma railway station. Suddenly, the cancellation of these two trains by the Railways and non-receipt of the full amount for the refund of the train ticket caused a ruckus and the angry passengers expressed their displeasure against the railway administration.

The station master kept saying about the late arrival of trains

According to the information, passengers started reaching Ekma railway station from around 5 am to travel by train 15105 up Chhapra-Gorakhpur Intercity Express train going from Chhapra to Gorakhpur and started getting tickets deducted from the ticket counter to travel. When the trains did not arrive on time, the passengers asked the Station Master for information about the status of the trains. On which the station master told about the late arrival of trains. Passengers remained present at the station waiting for the arrival of trains. It is said that even after three hours from the appointed time, when both the trains did not arrive alone, the passengers again asked the station master about the status of the trains. After this, suddenly the cancellation of trains was reported.

The matter calmed down after sending Amrapali Express

On this information, the passengers got angry and started creating ruckus at the station. On the other hand, the passengers expressed their displeasure towards the railway administration for not getting the full money after returning the ticket. Passengers allege that when the trains had to be canceled then why were the tickets deducted from the counter. Later, on the initiative of GRP’s Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar Singh and Station Master, arrangements were made with the railway administration to send the passengers going to Gorakhpur by Up Amrapali Express. After this the uproar subsided. During this, the passengers had to suffer financial loss along with the time. On the other hand, due to the cancellation of Chhapra-Siwan passenger train 05145 Up Chhapra-Siwan DMU, ​​the passengers had to face a lot of problems.

