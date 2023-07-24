Train News: Vaishali Clone Express ran on Hajipur route instead of Metihari, know what happened then?

Train number 02563 (Vaishali Clone Express) going from Muzaffarpur to Motihari-Narkatiaganj route to New Delhi was flagged off towards Hajipur route on Monday. When the station master realized the mistake. Then hastily stopped the train and made it back. By then the train had crossed the starter panel from the junction. The incident took place around quarter to eleven in the morning. After realizing the mistake, the train was brought back to the junction. Meanwhile, the passengers sitting in the train also got scared for some time. It took about 20-25 minutes. Due to being behind the train instead of in front, a stampede-like situation arose among the passengers.

However, after making the announcement, the train was sent to New Delhi at 11.14 am via Motihari-Narkatiaganj route. When the information about the incident came to the officials of Sonpur and East Central Railway. Then, forming an investigation team, panel operator Ajit Kumar and panel in-charge Ram Kumar, posted on duty, were suspended with immediate effect.

Disturbance from railway personnel to officers

As soon as the information about the departure of the train by changing the route was received, there was panic among the railway employees and officers posted at the junction. Different types of discussions continued throughout the day. A report has also been prepared from the RPF side and sent to the headquarters. The second report has been sent by the Operations Department to Sonpur Division.

Route of the train was diverted due to NI work

Vaishali Clone Express was diverted via Muzaffarpur-Chhapra Rural via Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur Cantt due to mega block for TTR work at Bhatni Yard in Banaras Division. The train started from Barauni at its scheduled time i.e. 07.40 am. This train reached Muzaffarpur Junction at 10.39 with a delay of 69 minutes. After rigging the route, the train was again dispatched at 11.14 am by giving starter signal for Narkatiaganj side.