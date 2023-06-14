Train Status: Route divert of many trains of Malda division, check full list immediately

Train Running Status: There has been a change in the route of many trains of Malda division. A plan has been prepared for traffic and power block for six-lane NH 06 construction work on the Dankuni-Kharakpur railway line from June 15 to 20. Rupa Mandal, Public Relations Officer of Malda Division has given information about the trains. He has told that many trains will be stopped from time to time. From June 15 to July 4, 2023, a plan has been prepared for 240 minutes daily traffic and power block.

Route change of many trains

PRO Rupa Mandal has informed that train number 12254 Ang Express will be controlled for 90 minutes on June 28. Train No. 15228 Muzaffarpur – SMVT Bengaluru Express will be regulated for 90 minutes en route on 19.06.2023 and 26.06.2023. Apart from this, the route of many trains will be changed. This decision has been taken regarding the construction of six lane NH 06 on the Dankuni-Kharakpur railway line.

Bihar: Truck crushed bike rider couple in Araria, angry people created ruckus by blocking NH- 327E

Changes regarding the construction work of NH 06

Due to the construction work of six lane NH 06, trains have been diverted via Dankuni-Howrah-Kharagpur. Train number- 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Express, train number- 12516 Silchar-Coimbatore Express, train number- 12510 Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru Express have been diverted. Silchar-Coimbatore Express will arrive Dankuni at 1:00 am from June 26 to July 1. Train number- 12514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Express will reach Dankuni at 12:00:10 from 23rd June to 30th June. At the same time, there has been a change in the route of train number 22502 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bangalore Express. The plan for traffic and power block has been prepared from June 15 to July 4, 2023.

Bihar: Teacher absconding with minor girl student studying in coaching, police caught from railway station