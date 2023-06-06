Train Ticket Booking: If you suddenly have to travel by rail, then book tickets like this, this app will help

Train Ticket Booking, Confirm Train Ticket: If you are also planning to go somewhere suddenly and are a little worried about the ticket, then train can be the right option. If you have to travel on unreserved ticket i.e. general ticket (Railway UTS ticket), then we are going to tell you the way to avoid the trouble of queuing after reaching the station.

get help from this app

Now you will not need to queue at the railway counter to get railway tickets. This will be possible with the Railway UTS App. This app is already there, but now its scope has been extended.

Tickets can be taken for many stations sitting in Patna

For example, if you are sitting in Patna Industrial Area, then before leaving home to catch the train, you can visit Patna Junction, Patliputra Junction, Phulwari Sharif, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Danapur, Pahleja Ghat, Parsa Bazar, Sonepur, General tickets can be bought to travel from any of the stations Gulzarbagh, Parmanandpur, Neura, Hajipur, Patna Sahib, Nayagaon, Punpun, Dighwara, Sheetalpur, Chakamkarand, Ghoshwar, Banka Ghat or Sadishopur. Let us tell you that in this list Apart from Patna, Chhapra and Hajipur i.e. railway stations of total three districts are included.

Only the booking person can travel with this ticket

To travel with this type of ticket, you must have the mobile through which the ticket has been booked. This is because this ticket cannot be transferred to another mobile. This is a GPS based app.