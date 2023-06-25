Training will be given to more than 2.5 lakh teachers in Bihar, will get these benefits, SCERT started preparations

The education department will teach two and a half to three lakh teachers of Bihar the finer points of language and arithmetical knowledge. Along with this, training will also be given to make their method of teaching effective, teachers will also be taught to operate digital equipment and computers. So that this teacher can teach children better in the class. The Education Department has entrusted the responsibility of training to SCERT and SCERT has made preparations for it. The department has also given consent for such training recently.

SCERT started preparations

Due to the large number of teachers for training, SCERT has prepared a schedule for this. Under which this training will be given to teachers from class one to 10 by forming a group. There can be 80 to 90 teachers in a group. All teachers have to take this special training. The training exercise will start from July. Master trainers have also been trained to teach the nuances to the teachers.

Use of digital resources will also be taught

According to official information, master trainers have been appointed for training. In this, retired experts of the present teacher training institutes have also been added. This entire exercise is being done under the new education policy. During the training, all the teachers will also be taught how to use audio-video for teaching. Similarly, teachers will also be taught how to use computers and other digital resources in studies.

it would be beneficial

