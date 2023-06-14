Trains Cancelled: 26 trains will be canceled on June 15, South Eastern Railway released the list

Indian Railway News: After the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, track repair and maintenance work is still going on at Bahanga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section. Regarding this, South Eastern Railway has decided to cancel 26 trains on 15th June. South Eastern Railway has informed about this. Along with this, the list of canceled trains has also been issued.

canceled trains on 15 june

18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express

18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

08032 Bhadrak – Balasore Memu Special

18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express

08416 Puri-Jaleshwar MEMU Special

08412 Bhubaneswar – Balasore Special

03230 PNBE PURI SPECIAL

08411 Balasore – Bhubaneswar Special

08031 Balasore – Bhadrak Memu Special

18043 Howrah-Bhadrak Express

08415 Jaleshwar – Puri MEMU Special

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

22603 Kharagpur-Vilupuram Express

18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express

18409 Shalimar – Puri Shri Jagannath Express

22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Express

12896 PURI-SHALIMAR EXPRESS

20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express

18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express

22808 Mgr Chennai Central – Santragachi Express

18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express

22888 Bengaluru – Howrah Humsafar Express

12881 Shalimar – Puri Garib Rath Express

07047 Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Special

08011 BHANJPUR PURI SPECIAL

Three trains going to Bangladesh will be temporarily canceled

Here, on the request of Bangladesh Railway, three trains have been cancelled. According to information received from Eastern Railway, 13109/13110 Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata Maitri Express, 13107/13108 Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt and 13129/13130 ​​Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express will remain temporarily cancelled. It is being told that this decision has been taken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh.

On which days these trains will run

According to information received from Eastern Railway, 13107 Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata Maitri Express will run on 23, 25, 27, 30 June and 2 July. 13108 Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt Maitri Express will run on 24, 26, 28 June and 1 and 3 July. 13109 Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt Maitree Express will run on 23, 27 and 30 June. 13110 Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata Maitri Express will run on 24 & 28 June and 1 July. 13129 Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will run on 29 June and 13130 ​​Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express will run on 29 June.

