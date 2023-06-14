Trains Cancelled: 26 trains will be canceled on June 15, South Eastern Railway released the list

Indian Railway News: After the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, track repair and maintenance work is still going on at Bahanga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section. Regarding this, South Eastern Railway has decided to cancel 26 trains on 15th June. South Eastern Railway has informed about this. Along with this, the list of canceled trains has also been issued.
18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express
18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express
08032 Bhadrak – Balasore Memu Special
18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express
08416 Puri-Jaleshwar MEMU Special
08412 Bhubaneswar – Balasore Special
03230 PNBE PURI SPECIAL
08411 Balasore – Bhubaneswar Special
08031 Balasore – Bhadrak Memu Special
18043 Howrah-Bhadrak Express
08415 Jaleshwar – Puri MEMU Special
18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express
22603 Kharagpur-Vilupuram Express
18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express
18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express
18409 Shalimar – Puri Shri Jagannath Express
22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Express
12896 PURI-SHALIMAR EXPRESS
20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express
18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express
22808 Mgr Chennai Central – Santragachi Express
18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express
22888 Bengaluru – Howrah Humsafar Express
12881 Shalimar – Puri Garib Rath Express
07047 Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Special
08011 BHANJPUR PURI SPECIAL
Three trains going to Bangladesh will be temporarily canceled
Here, on the request of Bangladesh Railway, three trains have been cancelled. According to information received from Eastern Railway, 13109/13110 Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata Maitri Express, 13107/13108 Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt and 13129/13130 Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express will remain temporarily cancelled. It is being told that this decision has been taken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh.
On which days these trains will run
According to information received from Eastern Railway, 13107 Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata Maitri Express will run on 23, 25, 27, 30 June and 2 July. 13108 Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt Maitri Express will run on 24, 26, 28 June and 1 and 3 July. 13109 Kolkata-Dhaka Cantt Maitree Express will run on 23, 27 and 30 June. 13110 Dhaka Cantt-Kolkata Maitri Express will run on 24 & 28 June and 1 July. 13129 Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will run on 29 June and 13130 Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express will run on 29 June.
