Trains Cancelled: Rain wreaks havoc, more than 300 mail and express, 406 passenger trains canceled

Trains Cancelled: More than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been canceled between July 7 and July 15 due to waterlogging on tracks after heavy rains in the last few days. The officials informed about this today. Giving information, he said that due to water-logging on the tracks, the services of more than 600 mail/express trains, 500 passenger trains were affected. It rained continuously for three days from Saturday in North West India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in many areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Because of this, the water level in the rivers and drains increased and the infrastructure was damaged on a large scale. Essential services were also affected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Railways canceled about 300 mail/express trains

Talking on the matter, officials said that Northern Railway, which operates services in this area, canceled about 300 mail/express trains. 100 trains were stopped midway and 191 others were diverted. A total of 67 trains started from another place instead of the scheduled destination. He said that due to heavy water-logging, Northern Railway also canceled 406 passenger trains, 28 trains were diverted, 54 trains were stopped midway and 56 trains started from other places instead of the scheduled destination.

the situation is being regularly monitored

According to a Northern Railway statement, train services were affected on Ambala, Delhi, Firozpur and Moradabad divisions due to incessant rains and inclement weather in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. For the guidance of passengers, help desks have been arranged at all major railway stations. According to the statement, regular announcements are being made at the station regarding cancellation of train, cancellation/diversion/commencement of journey before scheduled destination. Additional counters have been opened at various places in Northern Railway to provide ticket information and refund to passengers. Officials said that railway staff have been deployed to provide information regarding waterlogging and the situation is being regularly monitored.